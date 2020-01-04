CM, Speaker holidaying in UK, two others in Australia

SHILLONG: Though the government offices reopened on January 2, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh are holidaying in London, while Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and Cabinet Minister Comingone Ymbon are in Australia.

Transport Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar chose to visit Thailand while some others preferred to be in cities across the country.

Only two ministers in station

On the second day after the offices reopened, only two ministers — AL Hek and Samlin Malngiang — were at the Secretariat. The health minister said since there are a lot of things to do in the new year, he decided to concentrate on his work.

Samlin added that there should be better work culture in the new year as this can only bring development.

He said the priority will be to speed up completion of the Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme and the need to bring the system of supply of water under PHE or a single department.

Hek, who is holding the health portfolio, said he visited the upcoming diagnostic centre at Pasteur Institute in the city on Friday.

The Centre had sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the centre which will provide free of cost facilities for various tests.

On the Shillong Medical College, Hek said there is a need to finally shift the location to Umsawli and for this, 22 acres of land were allotted. “We need to modify the agreement after shifting”, he said.

Hek said two Ayush hospitals will come up in Sohra and Ri Bhoi and the intention of the government is to include the traditional system of medicine.

Another priority is to ensure the completion of cancer wing at the Shillong Civil Hospital, he said.