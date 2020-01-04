Five ministers preferred Hector as CS

SHILLONG: At least five Cabinet ministers were in favour of Hector Marwein to be appointed as chief secretary.

Sources said on Friday that during a recent interaction with the cabinet ministers, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had sought their opinion to which AL Hek, Hamlet Dohling, Samlin Malngiang, Banteidor Lyngdoh and Brolding Nongsiej expressed support for Hector. The argument of the chief minister was that MS Rao will bring funds from Delhi if he is appointed as the chief secretary.

Sources added that Banteidor and Brolding later agreed to the suggestion of the chief minister to appoint Rao as the chief secretary.