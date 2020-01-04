High Court nod to no-trust motion in GHADC

SHILLONG/ TURA: The High Court of Meghalaya on Friday asked the Chairman of GHADC, Denang T Sangma, to take up the pending no-confidence motion within a week.

The order of single bench headed by Justice W Diengdoh said that the chairman should convene the session of the GHADC within one week and the sole agenda of the sitting will be to take up the motion of no-confidence for discussion and voting.

Soon after the NPP-led ruling alliance candidate Augustine Marak lost the deputy chairman’s election to the Opposition’s Metrinson G Momin on November 27, the GHADC chairman adjourned the House sine die without taking up the no-confidence motion moved by the Congress.

In the deputy chairman’s election, Metrinson secured 15 votes whereas the candidate of the ruling, Augustine was able to get only 13 votes while one MDC’s vote was found invalid.

Following the development, a petition was filed in the court by Congress MDC Stevie M Marak and two others for taking up the no-confidence motion.

A hearing on the petition by the court took place on December 11 and the order, which was reserved for Friday, went in favour of the petitioners.

The GHADC deputy chairman hailed the court ruling and termed it as the first steps towards victory.

“I am grateful to the High Court of Meghalaya for giving the welcome verdict. It has taken time but it is always better late than never,” he said.