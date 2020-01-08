Guv, leaders discuss communal harmony

SHILLONG: Governor RN Ravi, along with various society leaders discussed the contemporary issues agitating the minds of the people of the state.

The leaders freely shared their views, concerns and expectations and underscored the paramount need for peace and communal harmony in the society.

The governor held two consultation meetings, as part of his initiative to reach out to the society leaders, with Khasi Jaintia Presbyterian Synod led by Rev. SS Majaw, Archdiocese of Shillong led by Fr. John Madur, Sein Raij led by Joining Pde, Seng Khasi led by Donkupar Dkhar, Synjuk Ki Rangbah Shnong led by RL Blah, I-CARE Shillong led by Toki Blah and Meghalaya Tourism Development Forum led by RG Lyngdoh.

Every leader emphasised the need and urgency for a vision and action plan for a progressive Meghalaya based on the intrinsic and potential strength of its land and people, and not to be swayed or subdued by irrational fears.

The governor thanked the leaders for their constructive views and urged them to help consolidate the progressive forces in the society for the good of the people.