Tuesday, July 1, 2025
SPORTS

Neeraj learning 'concept of flow', wants Sachin's 'superpower' to handle challenges

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, June 30: Neeraj Chopra says he is “slowly understanding the concept of flow” after his celebrated coach Jan Zelezny advised him to run like an 18-year-old “without any tension” before launching his javelin.
The 27-year-old Chopra, a double Olympic medallist, also said he would want to have cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s “superpower” to help him handle challenges with a calm mindset.
He said the best advice he has received on and off the field was from Czech legend Zelezny, who also holds the world record in javelin with a throw of 98.48m.
“Whenever I throw, I stay very energetic, but he (Zelezny) tells me I need to run in a flow. It shouldn’t feel tight – I should run like an 18-year-old kid without any tension. I’m slowly understanding the concept of flow,” Chopra told Star Sports and JioHotstar.
“I think that in any sport, flow is very important. For example, Roger Federer – he played with such grace and rhythm that it never seemed like he was putting in too much effort. I’m trying to bring that into my training.”
Asked which cricketer’s superpower he would like to have for throwing his javelin, Chopra said, “Sachin Tendulkar. He represented our country so well for so many years and made so many records for us. The way he faced challenges from many great bowlers and still performed exceptionally.”
“I would want that superpower and try to do the same. It would help me handle challenges that come my way with a calm mindset,” said Chopra who is hosting NC Classic in Bengaluru on July 5, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event.
The world champion Indian, who joined the 90m club headed by Zelezny at the Doha Diamond League in May, said the legendary MS Dhoni’s ‘Helicopter Shot’ resembles a javelin throw in terms of power and technique.
Asked which cricketer he thinks would be able to throw the javelin, Chopra said, “I have heard that Brett Lee was a javelin thrower. I think he could throw the javelin well, especially when he was in his peak years.
“I would like to try javelin with Jasprit Bumrah too and hope he teaches me some bowling skills. While bowling and javelin are both throws, they are very different. I would like to learn from Bumrah.”
Asked whether he’s superstitious, Chopra said, “I try to stay calm on the day of my event. I don’t think too much about it. I just focus on giving my 100%. I try to stay relaxed, eat good food, and rest well.” After throwing 90.23m at the Doha Diamond League for a second place finish on May 16, Chopra won the Paris DL title with an effort of 88.16m. He then won the Golden Spike Ostrava title with a throw of 85.29m on June 24. (PTI)

