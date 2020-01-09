‘BJP will pay heavy price for its stubbornness on law’

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday slammed former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan for asserting that the Centre will implement the amended citizenship law at any cost and said the BJP will have to pay a “heavy price for its stubbornness”.

“An elected government which refuses to heed the voice of its people or respond to their anger is bound to lose their confidence and collapse,” the CM said reacting to BJP leaders statement made in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

He said the BJP’s stance on the issue smacked of a “dangerously fascist approach” that would lead to their eventual downfall.

“The BJP will have to pay a heavy price for stubbornness on the CAA,” he said in a statement here. On his government’s stance on the contentious law, the CM said they can’t be forced to implement the “brazenly divisive Act” in Punjab.

The Punjab CM reiterated that neither he nor the Congress was against the granting of citizenship to persecuted minorities but they were completely opposed to the discrimination in the CAA against Muslims.

Amarinder Singh said despite a nationwide outrage against the legislation, the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was refusing to acknowledge the unconstitutionality of the CAA. (PTI)