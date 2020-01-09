Iraq says Iran informed it of missile attack on US forces

Baghdad: Iraq’s prime minister’s office said Wednesday it had received “an official verbal message” from Iran informing it that a missile attack on US forces stationed on Iraqi soil was imminent.

“We received an official verbal message from the Islamic Republic of Iran that the Iranian response to the assassination of Qasem Soleimani had begun or would begin shortly, and that the strike would be limited to where the US military was located in Iraq without specifying the locations,” the office said. (AFP)