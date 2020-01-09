Labourer abducted

TURA: A labourer working on a road construction project in South Garo Hills has been abducted by unidentified men late Wednesday night.

A group of 5 to 6 men carrying daos and with their faces concealed entered the construction site of N P Agarwal road construction firm at Masighat area, located between Siju and Baghmara, at 2 O’clock in the morning and took Saidul Islam away.

Police suspect the abduction to be the handiwork of local criminals from the area.

The labourers had been engaged in construction of a road in the Masighat area itself and had set up base camp when they were targetted by criminals. Extortion is believed to be behind the kidnapping.

Criminals are known to target vulnerable victims for extortion in many isolated parts of the region and there have been sporadic cases of kidnapping for ransom, late last year.