MDA awaits Shah’s call to discuss ILP

SHILLONG: The MDA government is yet to get any response for an appointment with the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, to pursue the matter of implementing Inner Line Permit in the state.

NPP senior leader Thomas Sangma on Wednesday said that the MDA government had sought for an appointment with the union home minister but the Centre has not contacted back as of now.

“All I can say now is we will be camping very soon in New Delhi,” he said.

When asked who else would be camping in Delhi, he refused to answer anything beyond that.

The MDA government was asked by the union home minister to come after Christmas for talks when a delegation of the MDA government had visited New Delhi to impress upon the home minister to implement ILP in the state besides fully exempting Meghalaya from the purview of the CAA.

The Meghalaya Assembly last December also passed a resolution to urge the Centre to implement ILP in the state.

While conflicting reports about the stand of the Centre have been surfacing from time to time, in reality, the Centre so far has not indicated anything as to whether it is going to implement ILP or not in the state.

The demand for ILP gained momentum in the state after the Centre granted ILP to Manipur during the anti-CAA protests in the region.

Different NGOs in the state have been pressurising the government to aggressively take up the matter of implementing ILP in the state with the Centre and even the Congress which was averse to ILP all these years, has now changed its stand and supported the call for introducing ILP in the state.