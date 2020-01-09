National Nuggets

Goa CM helps accident victim

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stopped his official convoy to offer assistance to a road accident victim at Khandekar village in South Goa district. A video of Sawant re-assuring the victim, who was knocked off a two-wheeler and assisting police personnel, onlookers has gone viral. The accident occurred on Tuesday mid-morning nearly 35 km from Panaji. Sawant, who is a doctor of alternative medicine, was at the same time enroute to an official function. Sawant, along with his personal security officers is seen speaking to the victim, asking him about the nature of the injured person’s injuries as well as his name and address. The Chief Minister is also heard asking his convoy personnel to search for the victim’s phone in order to inform his family. In the video an exasperated Sawant, is also heard questioning the delay in the response time of the 108 ambulance. (IANS)



Two civilians injured in J&K

Srinagar: At least two civilians were injured after militants lobbed a grenade at security forces in Zakura area of Srinagar on Wednesday, police said. The grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the roadside, resulting in injuries to the civilians, they said. They said the area has been cordoned off and a search operation launched to nab the assailants. (PTI)



Lawyer thrashed to death

Lucknow: A lawyer was allegedly thrashed to death with sticks by five men at Damodar Nagar in Krishna Nagar here, police said on Wednesday. The accused had called Shekhar Tripathi (32) from his house on Tuesday night and took him away, SP (East) Suresh Chandra Rawat said. The body was found some distance away, he said. Previous enmity is stated to be the reason behind the murder. One of the accused has been arrested and identified as Vinayak Thakur, police said. Taking note of the incident, the Krishna Nagar SHO has been suspended, District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash told PTI, adding that police teams had been constituted to nab the accused within 24 hours. After a post-mortem, agitated lawyers took the body to the district collectorate. The authorities said the body was taken to Kanpur for cremation. “The situation is under control now,” the DM said. (PTI)



Doorstep delivery of ration for seniors

Bhopal: Senior citizens living alone in Madhya Pradesh may soon get doorstep delivery of groceries from public distribution system (PDS) ration outlets. This facility would be meant for people above 75 years of age who are living alone without any adult family member in their homes. We are planning to deliver groceries from PDS shops to doorstep of citizens aged above 75 years and living alone, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Pradyumn Singh Tomar told reporters on Wednesday. Tomar said senior citizens can also nominate an adult member of their family to bring ration for them from PDS outlets. The minister informed that ration cards of about 83 lakh PDS beneficiaries have been linked with their Aadhaar number in the state. This number was 18 lakh in December 2018 when the Congress government took charge, he said. (PTI)



Himachal sees season’s heaviest snow

Shimla: A white blanket of snow covered much of the landscape here as tourists poured into Himachal Pradesh towns of Shimla, Chail, Kasauli, Manali and Dalhousie on Wednesday. Parts of upper Shimla and the link to Manali were cut off with heavy snow piled on roads, officials said. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur directed all the Deputy Commissioners to ensure essential services. He wanted them to be in place at the earliest and appealed to the public to be more alert. Traffic movement beyond Dhalli, 10 km from the state capital, was suspended since a large stretch of Hindustan-Tibet Road was under a thick blanket of snow. “Shimla and its nearby areas have been experiencing snowfall and this was the heaviest snowfall till date,” an official of the Meteorological Department here told IANS. (IANS)