UDA meets Conrad for trial of strength in KHADC

SHILLONG: The MDCs of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on Wednesday met Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to impress upon him to request Governor RN Ravi to convene a special session for the trial of strength.

Former KHADC CEM and leader of the UDA, Teinwell Dkhar after the meeting told reporters that they have got the majority with the support of the 16 MDCs to form the new Executive Committee in the KHADC.

He further said that there is a need to install a new Executive Committee at the earliest for the overall interest of the Council.

When asked about the requirement of signature of 20 MDCs to convene the special session, UDP MDC and member of the UDA, Titosstarwell Chyne said that it is not necessary since there are other prescribed rules to convene the special session.

“Yes, availing the signatures of 20 MDCs is one of the options to convene the special session. But there are other options available to convene the session. We are asking the governor to convene the session since at present there is no EC in the Council,” Chyne said.

Former deputy CEM and member of the UDA, Pyniaid Sing Syiem recalled that they had dislodged PN Syiem and installed HS Shylla as the CEM with the support of 16 MDCs in the House of 29 in 2018.

“We are looking at a similar situation this time round,” Syiem said. On the other hand, Teinwell said that the chief minister assured them that he will do the needful in few days.

The NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) had maintained that they will prefer the imposition of Administrator’s Rule in the KHADC even after the UDA regained majority in the Council.

At present, in the House of 29, the UDA has the support of 16 MDCs with the recent joining of independent MDC from Nongshken constituency, Grace Mary Kharpuri and Congress MDC from Mairang-Nongkhlaw, Batskhem Ryntathiang to the alliance.

The strength of UDF has been reduced to 12 minus the KHADC chairman.

The UDA MDCs apprised the chief minister regarding the absence of Executive Committee (EC) in the KHADC that has stalled the functioning of the KHADC.

Syiem said, “We spoke to the CM that there is no EC functioning in KHADC and the people have started complaining”.