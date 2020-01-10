M’laya to participate in 5 out of 22 disciplines

3rd Khelo India Youth Games from today

Shillong: Meghalaya will participate in five out of 22 disciplines in the 3rd Khelo India Youth Games, 2020 to be held in Guwahati from January 10-22, an official said on Thursday.

The disciplines include football, athletics, boxing, judo, and shooting. The objective of the games is to create the spirit of sportsmanship among the athletes.

It is also a platform for the identification of sporting talent to compete with athletes in the international arena.

A total of 1000 youngsters will be provided with a scholarship of Rs. 5,00,000 each (in cash or in form of services) to groom them for major international competitions like Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and the Olympics.

Meghalaya Deputy Director, Sports & Youth affairs, Jibonsing R. Marak will be the chef-de-mission and Khlain Pyrkhat Syiemlieh, football coach will be the sports manager.

The department said that the football team has directly qualified to play in the main tournament. Meanwhile, the department of sports & youth affairs has also released the names of the athletes who will participate in the Khelo India Youth Games, 2020 in Guwahati.

Football (Boys) (U-21): Banmanroy Nongsiej (Captain), Overkindness L. Mawnai, Defence Nongtdu, Mediphrangki Pohleng, Banteilang Lyngdoh, Rickyson Makdoh, Arnesius Marwein, Hamboy Lyngdoh, Iakmenlang O. Khongjee, Banteilang Pariat, Wilbert D. Marbaniang, Badonkupar Marbaniang, Eric Nongkhlaw, Baiaikara Swer, Rijiedskhem Sun, Oresterwell Langshiang, George V. Lyngdoh, Russel C. Nongkynrih, Beneslaus Khyriem (manager) and Lekini Suting (coach).

Athletics: Angelina Jackson (U-17), Rinalis Ingti (U-17), Gloryfy Kurbah (U-21), Primus Ronghi (U-17), Skhemlang Suba (U-17), Ladin Penang (U-17), Lobrian Taro (U-21), Ribet Dkhar (U-21), Marso Kyndait (U-21) and Daisy Marwein (coach).

Boxing: Monalisa Vishlux (U-17), Shreena Thapa (U-17), Sonia Tamang (U-17), Mrinali Iswarary (U-17), Arthur Cornelli N. Khongmawloh (U-21), Shanborlang Marbaniang (U-21), Daniel Marbaniang (Manager) and Mercia Mary Dohling (coach).

Shooting: Dennyson Kyrsian (U-21), Shirley Mary Kharbuli (U-17), Neil Sooting (Manager)

Judo: Sebastian Jasain (U-21), Deepak Malick (Coach).

The Khelo India Games will be telecast live by Stars Sports Channel. (UNI)