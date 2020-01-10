NGT hears govt plea on extracted coal

SHILLONG: The NGT principal bench, New Delhi on Thursday heard the plea of the state government to allow the transportation of already extracted coal.

An official source said that though the resignation of NGT appointed committee chief BP Katakey was discussed by the NGT, there was no decision as to who will be next chairman to monitor the auction and transportation of coal.

The NGT will issue the order within a few days regarding the auction and transportation of coal.

The NGT also discussed the report of the Katakey committee regarding the cement plants and sought a response from the state government.

Earlier, the government had submitted its plea regarding the auction and transportation of 32 lakh metric tonnes of coal. The modalities regarding the transportation of coal will be worked out by Coal India Limited.

Sources said that the NGT many appoint a new chairman since Katakey quit the post on December 2 citing personal reasons. The last meeting of the Katakey committee was held on December 2 in Shillong.

The government also presented the auction policy before the NGT and apprised it that certain suggestions from Katakey committee were incorporated in the policy.