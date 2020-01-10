Opp slams ‘kidnapping politics’ to escape defeat

Boston spoke to CM after he was ferried to Shillong

SHILLONG: The opposition MDCs have slammed the NPP for resorting to cheap political tactics to be in power even to the extent of ‘kidnapping’ the former CEM of GHADC, Boston Marak, and bringing him to Shillong.

While many MDCs have come together to oust the NPP-led executive committee, the no-trust motion as proposed by the Congress failed after the chairman disallowed it after the election of the deputy chairman Mettrinson Momin, who defeated the candidate put up by the ruling side.

Momin said on phone from Tura on Thursday that the NPP-led executive committee was set to lose on Thursday but Boston’s ‘abduction’ spoiled it.

“This is for the first time that such type of incident has taken place in Garo Hills”, Momin said.

Boston’s wife, Dikchelisa M Sangma, filed an FIR at Tura police station on Wednesday morning stating that her husband was taken away from home at 11.30 pm on Tuesday by NPP MLA from Raksamgre, Benedict Marak and the party MDC from Wagesik, Sengnal N Sangma along with others.

According to Momin, as per information received by him, Boston was taken to Shillong and the latter even spoke to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

“Though he was taken away by the opponents, his mind is with us and he will support us”, Momin said.

Momin, Boston and two other MDCs – Wenison Marak and Jimberth Goera R Marak – had joined the BJP last month.

Momin said his group is exploring ways and means to challenge the Supreme Court order against the stay on the order of High Court to hold the no-trust motion.

BJP general secretary Pramod Koch said he had spoken to Boston on Thursday. “It was a different phone number. He said he was in Shillong and spoke to the chief minister. Both the chief minister and Boston also spoke to BJP leader Nalin Kohli over the phone”, Koch said.

Koch said if the ruling alliance in GHADC wanted a discussion with the opposition MDCs, they should have done it in a democratic way and not by the use of force.

“They can seek support from any MDC, but this cannot be by force”, he said.