We’re ready for India: Finch

‘Sub-continent can make you doubt your abilities’

Sydney: The sub-continent can make visiting players doubt their abilities, Australia captain Aaron Finch said Thursday as he and his team headed to India for a three-match ODI series, aiming to upstage Virat Kohli’s on-song team in its own backyard.

Australia scripted an unexpected comeback to win the five-match ODI series 3-2 in India 12 months ago after losing the first two games. The upcoming series starts January 14 in Mumbai. “It just gives us confidence that our game plan in those conditions is good enough,” Finch told cricket.com.au.

“What can happen when you play in the sub-continent is you start to doubt your game plan because they’re so dominant when they get on top. India or Pakistan… or Sri Lanka. They can make you start doubting yourself.

“Knowing that our game plan is good enough and knowing that our skills are good enough to beat India in India. That gives us a lot of confidence going there,” said Australia’s limited overs skipper. The second ODI will be played in Rajkot on January 17 and third in Bengaluru on January 19.

The in-form Marnus Labuschagne is set to make his ODI debut against India after earning a maiden call-up at the back of his stellar form in Tests. Finch feels there is no reason why Labuschagne cannot carry his Test form into white-ball cricket. “We know that he’s not going to be overawed by the occasion. He’s come back into Test cricket after missing out at the start of the Ashes and he’s been unbelievable, so hopefully he can continue that.” He added. (PTI)