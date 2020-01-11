CM asks DGP, CS to stop illegal movement of coal

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has directed the DGP and the chief secretary to take action against illegal transportation of coal.

Talking to media persons here on Friday, Sangma said some reports and allegations have surfaced about trucks ferrying illegal coal.

“I summoned the DGP and the chief secretary and told them that if such things are happening then appropriate action should be taken and these activities stopped”, Sangma said.

The chief minister’s instruction to the DGP and the chief secretary comes a day after the Lokayukta ordered a probe by the CBI into alleged irregularities in the coal trade in the state.

The chief minister said that the DGP has told him that necessary instructions would be passed on to all the SPs and officials and strict action will be taken against any such activity.

Asked about allegations that coal trucks were being forced to pay Rs 26000 to officers in North Garo Hills, the chief minister said that apart from instituting an inquiry, the government has already directed the DGP and SP to take action.

“An inquiry committee has been set up and they will be submitting their report soon and based on it, we will take necessary action”, the chief minister said.

While asking for a CBI probe into alleged racket behind transportation of coal, boulders and betel nuts in the state, the Meghalaya Lokayukta also asked the chief secretary to immediately transfer officials within 10 days to ensure unimpeded investigation. The Lokayukta acted on a petition filed by one Abhijit Basumatary against the superintendent of police, Khliehriat. The petitioner had named several officials belonging to various departments.

In the recent past, there have been countless allegations about coal trucks being given free passage to transport illegal coal from the state.