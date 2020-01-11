Fundamentalist cadre arrested with weapon

GUWAHATI: A cadre of a Muslim fundamentalist organisation was arrested along with a pistol and five rounds of ammunition in a joint operation conducted by Assam Police and Indian Army, at the house of the accused Abdul Khaleque Mandal (22) at Debottor Khotpati Part –II village under Kazigaon Police Station in Kokrajhar district of Assam today.

The operation team recovers one 7.65 pistol with five rounds of ammunition and one magazine from the possession of the accused Abdul Kaleque Mandal in presence of witnesses.

In this connection a case (No. 01/2020 U/S 25 (1-A) Arms Act) has been registered at Kazigaon Police Station and investigation is on.