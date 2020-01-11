Katakey Committee Recommendations

Chief Secretary to undertake monthly review of the quantity of clinker and/or power produced by each cement manufacturing plants and thermal power plants in state and quantity of coal purchased by such plant to produce clinker and power.

State, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board will initiate proceedings against cement plants and thermal power plants which have used illegally mined local coal after NGT ban in 2014.

State to realise royalty, GST/VAT, contribution to the MEPR Fund and any other statutory tax and/levy payable on the illegally mined coal since 2014.

State should realise Rs 400 per tonne of coal used by plants and deposit it in the MEPR Fund. Not less than 50% of the amounts should be utilised for restoration of damage caused to the environment and balance is for socio-economic development of the tribal residents in areas affected by the coal mining.

North Eastern Regional Directorate of the Central Pollution Control Board will complete audit of coke claimed to be utilised by the Jaintia Cement Limited and the Virgo Cement Limited and submit a report to the NGT panel. A report was also sought in respect of the thermal power plant of Shree Shakambari Ferro Alloys Pvt. Ltd.