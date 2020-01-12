CM against CAA in non-scheduled areas

TURA: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has reiterated that the non-scheduled areas of the state should be exempted from the purview of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA),

The chief minister made his government’s stand clear while inaugurating the 15th annual general conference of the Council of Nokmas at Jengjal, 32 kms from Tura on Saturday morning.

Sangma said his government wants complete exemption of Meghalaya from the CAA and informed that the state is pursuing with the Centre the need for implementation of the Inner Line Permit.

He also urged the Centre to take measures to protect the indigenous people of the North East, including Assam.

“We are thankful that the Government of India has exempted states like Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh and to a large extent Meghalaya. But we demand full exemption to Meghalaya and also Assam,” the chief minister said before a gathering of hundreds of Garo Nokmas who had come to attend the 15th annual general conference of the Council of Nokmas.

Informing that Meghalaya Assembly has passed a resolution for implementation of ILP in the state, the chief minister said, “We are very firm in our demand and would continue to engage with the Centre unless and until complete exemption and protection is provided to our people.”

He said that most of the Northeastern states have been provided with measures for protection.

The chief minister, however, added that since Assam is facing challenge under the CAA similar measures for protection and exemption are the need of the hour.

While interacting with hundreds of Nokmas (village chieftains), the chief minister advocated that they (Nokmas) are the custodians of the society and should play a critical role in safeguarding the interest of the indigenous people.

“Government will make policies and provisions to protect the land and its people. However, our local institutions should continue to play vital role in ensuring protection at the grass roots level,” the chief minister added.

He urged the village chiefs not to sell their land to outsiders, who adopt unfair means to obtain land in Meghalaya, referring to cases of benami land transfers. The chief minister also suggested documentation of Nokmaship, and the lifestyle of the Garos so that the future generation will understand the importance of the Nokmas in the society.

The chief minister also informed that budget provision will be made from the current financial year for construction of traditional village courts in Garo Hills. “Our Garo tribe is a society that has deep social relationship with family and is a community that shares with generosity.

Though our tribe is not too large, we have a commitment to follow and implement the traditions and customs of our ancestors,” the chief minister said.

Talking about the importance of Nokmas and their role in society, the chief minister said, “For any kind of progress to occur in our state, there must be, at the grass roots (village) level, some leaders who will coordinate the exercise of rural development and create political awareness among the people.) Each Nokma is part of the state’s good governance process. The existence of village Nokmas is a good public service practice as Nokmas also work as mediators between leaders in the government and our people.”

He also informed that role of Nokma is vital in ensuring that community thrives through various socio-economic activities.

“Our Nokma is also an example of the integrity of our community and our tribesmen and therefore play a major role in moulding and encouraging constructive public opinion, which is the essence of our dynamic democracy,” he added.

He said the government is working towards bridging the communication barrier between village councils and the government so that various issues faced at the village level could be addressed.

“We are already in the process of establishing the Tribal Research Institute, which was the vision of my father PA Sangma, that will act as a conduit and facilitate the preservation of our tribal community and whose research work will be used in policy decision by the government,” said the chief minister.