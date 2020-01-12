Halla Bol win tennis ball cricket tourney

SHILLONG: Halla Bol won tennis ball cricket tournament in Jhalupara on Saturday.

Vintage United Sports and Cultural Club continued its commitment to promote sports by way of organizing the 2nd consecutive tennis ball cricket tournament 2019-2020 in which a record 30 teams had participated.

In the finals held on Saturday at Arya Vidyalaya school ground, in Jhalupara team Halla Bol emerged as winners bagging the trophy and cash award of Rs 30000 while host Vintage Club was the runners up.

Nobo Bhattacharjee was chief guest in presence of Larry Warjri and other dignitaries.