Take a litti break this winter

Are you tired of complaining about the plunging mercury? Here is a way to get away from this severe cold. Let your taste buds explore something new. Litti is a kind of bun that is popular in the northern and eastern parts of the country. It is healthy and filling. Litti is often paired with chokha, a mash-up of potatoes and brinjal but you can use your imagination to improvise on the side dish. It is spicy and complements the simple bun. Toshali Mandal adds a health quotient to this traditional dish and tells you how to bake littis. So put your apron on and enjoy the Sunday chill.

Baked Litti Chokha

Ingredients

For dough

1½ cups of atta or maida

¼ teaspoon of baking powder

¼ teaspoon of ajwain or carom seeds

½ teaspoon of salt

2 tablespoons of ghee or clarified butter

Water for kneading

For stuffing

1 cup of sattu or roasted gram flour

2 tablespoons of finely chopped coriander

1 finely chopped chilli

½ teaspoon of ginger garlic paste

½ teaspoon of cumin or jeera

½ teaspoon of kalonji/onion seeds/nigella seeds

¼ teaspoon of ajwain or carom seeds

¼ teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of lemon juice

2 tablespoons of mustard oil

For chokha

2 medium-sized boiled potatoes

1 big brinjal

3 medium-sized tomatoes

4-5 garlic cloves peeled

2-4 finely chopped green chillies

1-2 pieces of grated ginger

2 medium-sized onions finely chopped

1 tablespoon of finely chopped coriander

2 teaspoons of mustard oil

Salt to taste

Direction

Remove the skin of the boiled potatoes and keep aside. Roast brinjal and tomatoes in the oven or on the gas stove on medium flame from both the sides until it becomes soft. Peel the burnt skin of the brinjal. Mash boiled potatoes and brinjal along with garlic and tomatoes. Add finely chopped onions, coriander leaves, grated ginger, salt, green chillies and mustard oil. Mix all the ingredients properly and your chokha is ready.

Pinch a small ball-sized dough. Press the edges and form a cup. Place a ball-sized sattu stuffing in it and pleat the dough making sure the stuffing is secured. Pinch off excess dough and roll well. Place the rolled litti in the baking tray and bake them in a preheated oven at 180°C for 45 minutes flipping in between until the litti turns golden brown from all the sides and cooked from inside. Finally, litti is ready to be served with chokha and ghee.