Border villagers live in fear after attacks

JOWAI: A sense of insecurity has gripped the people residing in the border areas after miscreants from Bangladesh entered Meghalaya and assaulted some persons, including two BSF personnel, and looted them.

The incidents happened at Lad Darang and Amdoh village under Amlarem sub-division in West Jaintia Hills district.

The villagers are in a state of fear and shock as the miscreants from across the border carried out the attacks with impunity despite the presence of the BSF personnel who are supposed to guard the border and the people residing in the area.

“We feel insecure as the BSF could not provide us security”, said Long Nonglamin, an elderly woman from Amdoh village who luckily escaped the attack by a group of 10 to 15 Bangladeshis who came to her house at around 12 am on Wednesday.

“They came with machetes and they struck at the main door and the window. The glass of the window broke”, Nonglamin said when speaking to this correspondent at her residence on Saturday.

The group of Bangladeshis also hit one resident of Amdoh village injuring him in both the hands including a cut.

The group also snatched an SBBL gun of one Pratap Bareh.

On the same night, another group of Bangladeshis attacked two BSF personnel and snatched away one INSAS riffle which was later recovered from a nearby jungle.

On Saturday last, another group attacked two youths at Lad-Darang. One of the youths, Pyngshngain Konglah, was injured with a deep cut in his right hand.

The Superintendent of Police, West Jaintia Hills, informed that BSF and police have intensified patrolling along the border. The BSF also held a flag meeting with its counterpart Border Guard Bangladesh.