Land rights make border fencing work difficult

SHILLONG: The recent incidents of criminals from Bangladesh attacking Indian citizens inside the state have once again brought to the fore the issue of fencing the international border as a large stretch of it continues to remain unplugged thus facilitating intrusion.

The fence, however, has been vehemently opposed by the border residents in Meghalaya since it is required to be erected 150 metres inside the Indian territory and people would lose their land. Consequently, they want the fence erected at the zero line.

Speaking on the matter, the Border Area Development Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui, said that the people are not opposed to fencing of the border per se, but do not want it 150 metres within as they would lose cultivable lands.

Asked about allegations that the state government is not keen to expedite the fencing, Rymbui said the issue requires a balanced approach since the land belongs to the people and even the Land Acquisition Act is now more lengthy and stringent.

“It is not easy for the government to acquire anybody’s land at the stroke of a pen. We cannot do that,” he said.

Stating that there are many villages situated right at the zero line, he questioned as to what will be the fate of those once the fence comes up.

“Our deputy commissioners, however, from time to time go to the people and tell them about the importance of fencing the border,” he said.

Recently, Bangladeshi criminals entered West Jaintia Hills district and beat up people and robbed and looted them. Even two BSF personnel were assaulted

It is expected that the fencing of the border to some extent would stop the infiltration of Bangladeshis to Meghalaya.

There is approximately around 70 out of 443 kilometers Indo-Bangla border in Meghalaya which is yet to be fenced.