Liverpool move 16 points clear in EPL

London: Liverpool maintained their incredible season, stretching their lead at the top of the Premier League and at the same time setting a new record for the best ever start to a campaign in the competition with a 1-0 win away to Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham.

Roberto Firmino’s 37th minute goal leaves Liverpool 16 points clear at the top of the table, taking them to 61 points from their first 21 games of the campaign.

That is the highest ever points total for any of Europe’s top five leagues by this stage of the season. “The result is the most important thing. There was one team who deserved to win and that was us . If it was easy to win here many more teams would do it,” commented Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp after the game. A good day for Liverpool was made even better when Leicester City were beaten 2-1 at home to Southampton, who continue to climb the table with four wins and a draw in their last five games.

Things got off to a good start for Leicester when Dennis Praet put them ahead in the 14th minute, but Stuart Armstrong’s deflected effort levelled the score and Danny Ings, who had hit the crossbar twice earlier in the game, scored the winning goal for the visitors in the 81st minute. Leicester thought they had snatched a late equalizer through Jonny Evans, but the VAR ruled his effort out for a tight offside call. Chelsea got back to winning ways with Jorginho, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi all on the scoresheet in their 3-0 home win against Burnley, which ended a run of two Premier League home games without a goal for Frank Lampard’s side.

Marcos Rashford scored twice and further goals from Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood helped Manchester United to a morale boosting 4-0 win at home to bottom of the table Norwich City. (PTI)