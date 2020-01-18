Assam council of ministers expanded 

GUWAHATI: Amid a sustained movement across the state against the Citizenship Amendment Act, two legislators of Assam were sworn in as ministers on Saturday, taking the number of ministers in the Sarbananda Sonowal-led ministry to 18.

Mahmora MLA, Jogen Mohan and Tinsukia legislator, Sanjay Kishan were inducted in the council of ministers of the Assam government as ministers of state with independent charge at a swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan here.

Kishan belongs to the tea tribe community while Mohan represents the Ahom community.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal attended the swearing-in-ceremony of the two new ministers who were administered oath-of-office by Governor Jagdish Mukhi.

Sonowal congratulated both the ministers and extended best wishes for their new assignment. He exuded confidence that the new ministers would do justice to their responsibility and serve the people with sincerity, dedication and commitment.

The swearing-in-ceremony was also attended by several senior ministers of the state government, MPs, MLAs, chief secretary, Kumar Sanjay Krishna and other senior officials.