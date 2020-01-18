Mukul accuses MDA govt of being blind to illegal coal trade

SHILLONG: Leader of Opposition, Mukul Sangma has slammed the NPP-led MDA Government in Meghalaya over the issue if illegal transportation of coal even as he stated that people of the state have started taking on the corrupt intent and practice of the MDA Government.

Talking to media persons here on Saturday, Mukul Sangma said that the recent order of the Lokayukta asking CBI to inquire into illegal transportation of coal was an indication of something which government has been trying to hide for long but it has finally exploded .

“We have cautioned the Government in the past and there has been impromptu denial from the government and the Chief Minister himself without even verifying whether the information which is being shared, has some iota of truth or not,” the Leader of Opposition said.

Stating that it is a tradition in the state to ensure probity in public life, Sangma added that people would not take things for granted and they have started taking on the corrupt intent and practice of the Government.

It may be mentioned that rampant illegal transportation of coal has surfaced from time to time and the matter has also been flagged of by different NGOs.

However, not much has been done in this regard by the Government.

The chairperson of the NGT committee headed by SB Katakey had decided to resign from the committee sighting non cooperation from the Government officials to queries.

The Lokayukta while asking CBI probe the matter has demanded the removal of several Meghalaya officials adding the CBI has been asked to probe the illegal coal racket within 15 days for a preliminary report.