Over 200 families benefit from treadle water pumps distribution

TURA: Around 220 families in Kharkutta region of North Garo Hills have benefited from newly distributed water treadle pumps which can be used for farming as well as homes. A total of 110 pumps, one each for every two household, was provided at a cost of seven lakh rupees through the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) under the Integrated Tribal Development Project.

Prior to the handing over of the pumps, a two day training on the installation and use of the treadle pumps was organized by BAKDIL NGO at Wa’ge A’si village of Karkutta block. Beneficiaries from different villages attended this training and learned how to operate this treadle pump and its maintenance.

Trainer Vikash Kumar Jha, Founder and CEO, RuKart Technologies in Mumbai, gave a demonstration on the use of the treadle pump. He also taught the villagers how to maintain the treadle pump and how to make it useful in day to day living. This treadle pump needs local repair which can be done with available local tools. He also challenged the farmers if they can keep these treadle pumps in functioning for 3 to 6 months he promised to pay those farmers a remuneration.

Sovita Devi, DDM NABARD, East and North Garo Hills, who attended the training programme encouraged the villagers to fully utilize the pump for the benefit of their homes and fields. She also advised the farmers to give adequate care in order to keep the pump functioning.

Under the Tribal Development Fund (TDF), funded by NABARD, farmers can provide sufficient amount of water supply to their crops with the help of the treadle pump. This treadle pump can suck water from 20 ft. And it can deliver to 30ft inclined. Horizontally it can deliver water up to 300ft.

“This treadle pump will be of great use for us and with the help of this treadle pump we will be able to irrigate our crops and vegetables with sufficient quantity of water”, mentioned the villagers who participated in the training programme, optimistically.