Assembly session on reservation of seats today

SHILLONG: The special session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on the need to extend the reservation of both Assembly and Lok Sabha seats will be held on Monday.

55 Assembly and 2 Lok Sabha seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in Meghalaya. Besides, there is lone Rajya Sabha seat.

The special session is to ratify the Constitution 126th Amendment Bill, 2019 which seeks to extend the reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and STs in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies by another 10 years till January 25, 2030.

The reservation, which has been provided for 70 years since the enactment of the Constitution, will expire on January 26.

The bill was passed by both the Houses of Parliament in December last and it is mandatory for the state Assemblies to pass it before seeking the approval of the President.