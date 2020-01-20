Mass fish killing in Jaintia Hills

JOWAI: Hundreds of fish were found dead due to alleged use of poisonous chemical at Mutong Khian in Jaintia Hills.

The Jaintia Fishing and Environment Protection Association looks after the fishes of the river at Mutong Khian. The association president, Lamwan Paswer said that he visited the spot after getting the news and found that many dead fishes were floating in the water surface.

He suspects that miscreants have done this illegal act during night time.

“The species of the fishes that were killed include Chocolate Masher which is also one of the endangered spices.”

The association condemned this act and warned all those involved. “If they are found, they will be dealt strictly,” he said. He also requested the general public to inform them if they have any information regarding the incident.