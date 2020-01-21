M’laya pip Sikkim

Shillong: Meghalaya inflicted a 42-run defeat on Sikkim in their U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match in Tezpur on Monday.

Meghalaya had made 282 in their first innings, to which Sikkim responded with 213. Meghalaya were then dismissed for 117 in their second innings, giving Sikkim a target of 187 to win.

Resuming on the third day on 15/0, Sikkim’s chase was hampered by the regular fall of wickets as five of the six Meghalaya bowlers used were able to break through the defences of the opposing batsmen and Sikkim were ultimately all out for 144. Sikkim were reduced to 74/7 just before lunch but saw some late order resistance that got them close but not close enough to victory.

Abhishek Yadav bagged 3/30 for the best figures of the second innings, while Bipin Ray (2/15), Aaron Nongrum (2/18 and match figures of 6/57) and Divyansh Rajput (2/30) all picked up two each.

Aryan Borah claimed 1/32 and his lone wicket was that of Sikkim’s top scorer.