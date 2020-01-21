M’laya to play 2 matches against Bhutan U-17 girls

Shillong: The Meghalaya Football Association announced that Shillong will host the Bhutan national U-17 girls’ football team, who will play two FIFA friendlies against Meghalaya on January 21 and 23.

The Bhutan Football Federation had requested FIFA to organise friendly matches for the U-17 girls’ team and the dates fit in nicely with the state’s celebrations of Meghalaya Day on January 21. The JN Stadium, Polo, will be the venue for both games, which are being organised by the MFA in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs. Kick-off will be at 6:00pm and entry is free for all. Speaking at a pre-match press conference in the MFA on Monday, Bhutan team manager Kunzing said, “We are very happy to be in Shillong. It is very beautiful and it has been nice interacting with people here.” Captain Sonam Choden said that the players are also looking forward to the game tomorrow, while head coach Yeshi Wangchuk said that it will be a good experience for his charges. “Women’s football in Bhutan is not so developed and that is why we requested FIFA for these friendly matches. It will be a good experience for them,” he added.

Meghalaya manager Darihun Sari, meanwhile, stated that the players in the squad have been in the Subroto Cup and Sub-Junior National Championship squads and these friendlies will be helpful in their development as footballers.

“The Bhutan girls are bigger and stronger because ours are mostly 14-15 years old but I know they will give their best,” she said.

Two of the players present were Sanfida Nongrum and Kerdalin Wanshong, who both said that they have been practising for a few days for this contest and are looking forward to going head to head with the girls from Bhutan.

Also at the press conference was All India Football Federation Development Officer Andrew Suting, who urged the football-loving public of Meghalaya to come out and support the girls at the ground to provide impetus to girls’ football in the state.