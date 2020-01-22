By-poll to Langrin constituency of KHADC  on Feb 28

SHILLONG: The bye-election to the 26-Langrin constituency of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) will be held on February 28 while the counting of votes will be held on March 3.

Informing this here after approving the holding of elections in the state Cabinet meeting, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong informed that the publication of electoral rolls would be done on January 28, 2020 while the last date of filing claims and objections is February 12.

“The disposal of claims and objections will be held on February 13,” he said.

The final publications of electoral rolls will be done on February 15 and the date of notification for holding of the bye-election will be on February 17.

The last date of filing of nomination will be on February 19 before 3 pm and the scrutiny will be held on the same day.

The last date of withdrawal of nominations is February 20 and the finalisation and publication of valid nominations and allocation of symbols will be February 22.

The bye-election is necessitated in view of the demise of United Democratic Party (UDP) MDC, Nasar Marweiñ on October 28 last year.