Anti-graft panel disposes of Umroi airport corruption case

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Lokayukta has disposed of a petition alleging corruption in the expansion of Umroi airport.

A resident of Syllei-U-Lar, Umroi in Ri Bhoi had petitioned the Lokayukta last year demanding action against the PWD Executive Engineer and contractors for allegedly misappropriating funds worth Rs 11.72 crore meant for the removal of cluster II and III obstacles in Umroi for the expansion of the airport.

However, the Lokayukta on Wednesday ruled that there was no prima facie case against the engineer and others as the petition was based on mere suspicion.

Earlier, after the Lokayukta had ordered a probe, the police had submitted the investigation report but it did not reveal any anomalies in the project implementation.