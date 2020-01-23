KSU optimistic of exemption

SHILLONG: The KSU has welcomed the ruling of the Supreme Court on CAA and expressed optimism that in the coming days, the North East will be exempted from the law.

According to the KSU, the SC has directed the union government to not take any measures regarding the implementation of CAA.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, assistant publicity secretary, KSU, Ostarnic Marbaniang said that Samuel B Jyrwa (chairman of North East Students Organisation) and Rapborlang Nongrum (publicity secretary, KSU) were in Delhi regarding the apex court hearing on CAA.

NESO was among the petitioners who had challenged the constitutional validity of CAA following which the court entrusted the matter to a constitution bench which will take up the matter after four weeks.

In the 5th week from Wednesday, either the SC bench or the 50- judge constitutional bench will take interim measures on the CAA, the KSU hoped.

Besides Jyrwa and Nongrum, Samujjal Bhattacharya (Adviser, NESO) and Dipanka Nath (president, All Assam Students Union) were also present.

Lanong welcomes SC move

UDP leader Bindo Lanong has welcomed the move of the Supreme Court to place the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the CAA before a five-judge constitution bench.

“I welcome the move of the apex court as the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the CAA will now be heard by the constitution bench”, Lanong said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court refused to put on hold the CAA, which is at the core of nationwide protests.

The court said it would not grant a stay without hearing the government.

The three-member bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde also said petitions linked to Assam and Tripura would be heard separately, as the problem with the CAA in these states was different from that in the rest of the country.