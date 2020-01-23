Student body meets DC over poor road construction

Sub-standard materials being used

TURA: A delegation of student leaders from the Mindikgre, Siju and Kharukol units of the Garo Students’ Union met with South Garo Hills deputy commissioner Hubert B Marak on Thursday and submitted a memorandum seeking action against the poor quality of work being undertaken for four central road projects connecting the region.

The delegation has alleged use of sub-standard materials for construction of the PMGSY roads from Kharukol-Emangre-Nokatgre-Nengkong-Mindikgre up to Gara Samka village in the remote region.

Student leaders along with village elders and civil society groups from the area undertook a fact-finding visit to the sites where the construction was taking place and expressed shock after finding sub-standard materials were being used in the laying of the roads.

“Stone chips which are crucial for the road tarmac are of extreme poor quality. The stone chips supplied for these roads are white in color and easily breaks when pressure is given. It is of sub-standard quality and if used the roads will not even last a few months time,” stated Mikdikgre GSU leader Grenath M Sangma.

The union has also handed over to the deputy commissioner pictures of the sub-standard materials being used on the roads and demanded immediate intervention from the government to check this malpractice.

They also informed the deputy commissioner that the same road project was sanctioned years ago and allotment of the work was given but it failed to take off.

Another issue brought to the notice of the deputy commissioner was the ongoing illegal plying of coal trucks and overloaded vehicles on national highway NH-62 which is the only major road connecting South Garo Hills with the rest of the state.

“The road is being used by trucks, buses, cars and people from different villages and yet no repair has taken place for a long time and to make matters worse illegal and overloaded coal trucks are using this crucial road and thereby posing a serious threat to this fragile road that links the district with the outside world,” warns the student union as it seeks a check on such illegal movements.