Tourism safe even with ILP: Tynsong

SHILLONG: The state government has no apprehension about inner line permit (ILP) having any adverse impact on the tourism sector as rules would be framed accordingly.

The government’s optimism is in contrast to fears in some sections that ILP could be detrimental to the sector that contributes significantly to the state’s revenue.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Wednesday said the regulation will not affect tourism in the state adding the state government will ensure it is tourism-friendly since the rules will be made by it.

His statement gains significance as it comes a day after CEO, NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant observed that Meghalaya can transform into a hub of high value tourism.

“We will make sure that the rules are flexible as far as tourism sector is concerned. We will allow tourists to come in freely to experience and witness the scenic beauty of the state,” he said.

It may be mentioned that the state Assembly has passed a resolution urging the Centre to implement ILP in the state.

The demand for ILP gained momentum in the state after the CAB was passed by Parliament to enact the new citizenship law.

Mass protests broke out in the streets of Meghalaya and under pressure, the government in a special session of the Assembly, passed the resolution seeking ILP in the state.