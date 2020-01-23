Training on dairy farming imparted

TURA: The State Bank of India Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) Tura organised a 10-day-long Dairy Farming and Vermi Compost Making Training Programme from 13th to 22nd of this month for the unemployed rural youth at the Bakdil Training Centre in Walbakgre, Tura.

A total of 63 participants from different parts of Garo Hills enrolled themselves for the training to help them become entrepreneurs.

The training programme concluded with a valedictory function and presentation of certificates for the participants by Mr. Bikash Chandra Sil, Director of SBI RSETI Tura who urged all the trainees to convey the message to more rural unemployed people to avail the training facility at our RSETI Tura for their self employment and skill development in various activities. The certification programme was attended by Chief Manager, SBI RBO Tura, DDM NABARD, District Veterinary Officer and Asstt. Director of Dairy Farming.