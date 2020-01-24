GSMC blames James for incomplete PMGSY road

TURA: The Garoland State Movement Committee (GSMC) from Babadam in West Garo Hills has expressed unhappiness over the failure of the government to initiate work on the PMGSY road at Ampanggre village.

According to the committee, the deplorable condition of the road has led to immense hardships to the villagers who have started to complain.

“During our meeting with the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner last year, we were assured that the matter would be urgently looked into. However, we are sad to see that work hasn’t even been started on the road,” the committee said.

As per the reply to an RTI filed by the committee, all pending works were to be completed by March this year. The committee warned that it would initiate a strong course of action if the same was not completed by then.

According to the committee, Home Minister James K Sangma in a phone conversation last year had also assured to look into the matter. Villagers from the area are also said to have approached the minister during which the same assurance was given.

Meanwhile, the committee also hit out at the Home Minister over the worsening road conditions under Dadenggre Civil Sub Division.

“Dadenggre is the area of Home Minister James K Sangma. However, we can see that many roads under the Sub Division are in a deplorable state which is not acceptable,” GSMC Chairman, Cyril A Sangma said.