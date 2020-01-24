IWL kicks off in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The fourth edition of the Indian Womens League (IWL) gets underway at the Bangalore Football Stadium from Friday. The 21-day long tournament will culminate with the finals being played on February 14.The first-ever rolling trophy for the league was unveiled in a glittering ceremony in the city on Thursday. Captains of the 12 teams from 10 states were present along with Indian women’s national team coach Maymol Rocky, league CEO Sunando Dhar and Karnataka State Football Association General Secretary Satya Narayan.Kryphsa FC and Kickstart FC will lock horns in the first match on Friday. The 12 teams have been divided into two groups (A and B) of six teams. (IANS)