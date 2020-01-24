Tourist curbs usual: Official

SHILLONG: The Regional Director of Union Ministry of Tourism, SS Deb Barman, on Thursday ruled out any adverse impact of Inner Line Permit (ILP) system on the state’s tourism.

He said that there are always some restrictions for tourists and even in Africa, only a set number of people are allowed to visit some famous parks for the survival of flora and fauna.

“I don’t believe that tourism will be affected due to ILP. If the product is attractive, people will come to Meghalaya from all over the world”, he said.

Stating that ILP is not a complicated matter, he said it is just like buying a ticket to travel on a train or by air.

According to Barman, the flow of tourists is far better in Meghalaya and the Centre is keen to promote it further.

He also said that the state government is effectively utilising the funds of the ministry for several tourism related projects.

The statement of the Regional Director assumes significance as the demand for ILP in the state has reached its peak after the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and amidst apprehension in some quarters that it would harm tourism in the state.

On the other hand, the state government is waiting for an appointment with the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, to press for the implementation of ILP.