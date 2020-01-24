UDP optimistic of ILP, firm against CAA

SHILLONG: The central executive committee (CEC) of the United Democratic Party (UDP), which opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, is optimistic of the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP).

The CEC meeting of the party was held on Thursday which was attended by MLAs and MDCs, presidents and secretaries of districts and frontal wings as well as representatives from each district.

Briefing the press, chief adviser (Shillong City) Bindo Lanong said the members expressed their concern on the CAA and they unanimously agreed that the amended law should be opposed considering the opposition to the Act by the people of Meghalaya.

“In fact, the country is burning on this issue. We welcome the Supreme Court bench to take up the matter to hear the government of India on this issue, we welcome the Supreme Court order based on the petitions of parties and hope that this bench will go in sync with the aspirations of the people of the country”, he said.

Replying to a query, the UDP leader said that the exemption of the CAA from the state is also the stand of the UDP.

When asked, the general secretary of the UDP, Jemino Mawthoh said it is right time for the state to come up with something concrete while dealing with influx for the protection of the people of the state.

ILP debate

When pointed out on the grievances of the people that ILP will affect tourism prospect, Lanong said it all comes down to a choice for protection or business.

He said, “We have to choose between safety and economy. The ILP is already being implemented in many parts of the North East. We do not see that it will affect the business of the people. I do not think it will affect the economy of the people the way it has been explained by some vested interests”.

With rumours doing the rounds that ILP may not be implemented in Meghalaya, Mawthoh said that other options for protection of the state should be explored.

He said, “We are also looking for options and there will be no full stop. The Centre may positively respond also and let us see. But we will continue to bring about effective mechanism and strengthening the institutions that the state already has”.

Maintaining that the state is awaiting the nod of the Centre following the resolution passed by the Assembly on ILP, he said, “Let us be optimistic in that line but in case it does not come, we also have to think of other options. As there is the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act although there are technicalities involved”.

The CEC also endorsed the resolution adopted by the Assembly unanimously on December 19 last year for the implementation of ILP in the whole state.

Lanong recalled that in 1873, all areas of Garo Hills, Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills were already in the scheme of Eastern Bengal Frontier Regulations, 1873.

“We are happy that Meghalaya Assembly, including the opposition adopted the resolution with one voice. We wish that the Centre will have nothing to stand on its way for introduction and implementation of the ILP here”, he said.