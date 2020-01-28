RDA nod to Pius Marwein for council bypoll

SHILLONG: The Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA) which is a coalition of the United Democratic Party (UDP) and the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) has approved the name of Pius Marwein as the candidate for the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) by-election from Langrin seat.

The Langrin seat fell vacant following the demise of Nasar Marwein last year.

Marwein’s name was approved following a meeting of the two parties attended by UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh and HSPDP chief KP Pangniang, besides other senior party members.

With the HSPDP approving the name of Marwein, the road for the Ranikor MLA to contest the council bypoll has been cleared.