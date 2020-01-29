Meghalaya’s preparation for National Games taken stock of

Inbox

SHILLONG: The 1st Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC) for the 39thNational Games has asked Meghalaya Government to maintain timelines as far as executing its plans for hosting the National Games in 2022.

RK Sacheti, who is on a two-day tour to the state on Wednesday held a meeting with the Sports Department to review the preparations for the National Games

Talking to media persons, Sacheti said that the Government presented its plans before the Committee and the Broader plan looks good and they have been asked to give more details about their plans in due course.

The Committee would also visit the venues on Thursday where the stadiums and other infrastructure for the Games are supposed to come up.

He said that the main focus now is to execute the plans within the timeliness, adding that the timelines as of now looks good and Meghalaya can host the Games provided everyone works on the timelines.

He also informed that the State Government during the meeting told the Committee that they had got the land for the infrastructure, and even works had been allotted besides the consultant and the event management companies were working on the entire concept.

The GTCC would submit its report to the Indian Olympic Association even as he informed that the National Games in Goa would be held in November this year.

It may be mentioned that the Meghalaya Government so far have mobilized close to Rs 450 crores from different Ministries including Social Justice, Tribal Affairs ministry, NEC and other departments for creating infrastructure for the upcoming National Games.

The State Government is running against time to host the Games as now just little over two years is left for the State Government to prepare all the infrastructure for the Games while at the moment, not even a single infrastructure has come in the state in view of the Games.

