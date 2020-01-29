NE bank forum to launch stir over demands

Agitation to begin with 2-day strike from Jan 31

GUWAHATI: The United Forum of Bank Unions, North Eastern Region, has decided launch a series of agitation starting with a two-day strike on January 31 and February 1, 2020 in protest against the “unwarranted delay” in wage revision settlement for bank employees and officers among other demands.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, P.K. Baishya, the convener of the forum, said that given the rigid and adamant stance of the Indian Banks Association in regard to the demands and no improvement in the position even after the conciliation meeting held at the office of the chief labour commissioner in New Delhi on Monday, the forum has no alternative but to put forth its demands through agitation.

“With the current state of affairs, we have decided to stage a three-day strike from March 11, 2020 and an indefinite strike from April 1, 2020 as well. We appeal to all bank customers to bear with us for the disruption in services because of the strike but the same has been forced on us by the bank management and the IBA,” Baishya said.

The issues and demands of the forum, comprising nine bank unions of employees and officers, include among others, wage revision (20 per cent hike in on pay slip components with adequate loading thereof) pending since November 2017, five-day banking, scrapping of new pension scheme, merger of special allowance with basic pay, pension revision, enhancement of family pension, defined working hours for officers and introduction of leave bank.