Northeast Briefcase

Tripura CM’s critic to campaign for BJP in Delhi polls

Agartala: Adding a new twist to the state politics, the BJP national leadership has named Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, state party president Dr Manik Saha and two party MLAs of the state — Sudip Roybarman and Ashis Saha — as campaigners for the Delhi Assembly election. Roybarman is a known critic of the Tripura chief minister for which he was even excluded from the ministry despite being the best performing minister in Biplab’s cabinet. In the recently-concluded Assembly session also the chief minister had come under a barrage of criticism from Roybarman over the alleged wrongdoings of the government including corruption in contracts and jobs. The unceremonial departure of Sudip from the cabinet and subsequent political distance between Deb and Roybarman had fragmented Tripura BJP and boosted Congress and CPI(M) prospects. According to reports, the Tripura BJP leaders would join other senior leaders including the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states of the North East to campaign for the party in Delhi in the next ten days. (UNI)



Border trade, economy on agenda as Mizoram CM heads to Bangladesh

New Delhi: Border trade and steps to boost regional economy will top the agenda during Mizoram Chief Minister and MNF leader Zoramthanga’s visit to Bangladesh to attend the birth centenary of the country’s founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The visit is likely in March when Bangladesh will celebrate 100th anniversary of its founding father. The possibility of Zoramthanga’s visit was stated by Mizoram Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo at MNF office in Aizawl, party sources said. Zoramthanga’s visit will be at the invitation of Bangladesh Prime Minister and Mujibur Rahman’s daughter Sheikh Hasina. (UNI)



Assam artists’ community says no to Filmfare Award function

Guwahati: Leading artists from Assam including renowned director Jhanu Barua has appealed to the people of the state to boycott the Filmfare Awards which is slated to take place in mid-February due to the prevailing situation in the state. “At a time when there is a question mark on the existence of Assamese people over CAA…at, this juncture to organise this event with the help from the state government is unwarranted. We appeal to the people to boycott the show which is a corporate event and Assam government is helping them in their cause overlooking the prevailing situation in the state,” Arup Borbora, spokesperson, Anchaliktabad Suraksha Manch said in a press conference which was attended by artists, singers and directors of Assamese Film Industry. “Assam government is patronising a corporate event by spending Rs 30 crore and that too in a time when the state is reeling under anti-CAA protests,” Barua said in a telephonic message. (UNI)



Manipur villagers protest as remote areas fight with darkness

Imphal: Protests erupted in two interior villages of Manipur demanding electrification of the areas reeling under darkness since Independence. Residents of Lungthulien and Senvon villagers, bordering Mizoram, took out rallies on Monday to get the promised power supply. “When Power department officials came to our area last year, we offered our help hoping our village to be electrified by Christmas as promised. We have not heard from them since then,” said Pastor Rolawm, a villager from Senvon, who took part in the protest. However, Deputy Commissioner of Pherzawl district Mannuamching told PTI over phone that work is underway to provide power supply to the villages. Hluna Hrangchal, the District Manager of Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited told PTI that the Power department is “doing its best” to provide electricity connections to the two villages. “Lack of manpower and vehicles, difficulty in reaching the remote villages due to bad condition of roads, and topography of the terrain have hindered progress of the work,” he said. Interestingly, Leisang village in Kangpokpi district of the state was declared the country’s “last village to be electrified” in April 2018. (PTI)



Assam’s tableau adjudged best among states, UTs in R-Day parade

New Delhi: Assam’s tableau has been adjudged the best among the 16 states and union territories that participated in the Republic Day parade on Sunday, an official release said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday awarded Assam for the best tableau, which was based on the theme ‘Land of Unique Craftsmanship and Culture’. The tableaux of Odisha and Uttar Pradesh were named joint second best, a defence ministry release said. “The tableau of Odisha displayed the famous Rukuna Ratha Yatra of Lord Lingaraja worshipped as both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu in a sixth century built temple named ‘Lingaraj Temple’ at Bhubaneswar. The tableau of Uttar Pradesh mirrored the cultural and religious tourism of the state with the theme ‘Sarva Dharma Sama Bhav’,” the release added. Among the six tableaux from different ministries and departments, Ministry of Jal Shakti and National Disaster Response Force won the joint best award. (PTI)