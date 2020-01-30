27-year-old woman, Nigerians held for fraud

SHILLONG: Vizag police have arrested a 27-year-old Khasi woman and four Nigerians for allegedly duping a person to the tune of Rs 6.62 lakh in the name of online charity.

The Nigerian nationals were arrested by the cyber crime police on Wednesday.

The police also nabbed the woman identified as Eusivia Lyngkhoi who opened bank accounts for the accused on commission basis.

The arrested were identified as Everistus (38), Koffi Eric (32), Ohazurume Emmanuel Abuchi (30), Ogunjiofor Chukwujekwu Solomon (30) from various parts of Nigeria.

The police recovered two laptops, six mobile phones, seven SIM cards, two bank passbooks, two bank cheques, an ATM card and Rs 55,000 in cash.

A sum of Rs 42 lakh was seized from the bank accounts of the accused.