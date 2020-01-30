CM discusses ties with Israel, Iceland envoys

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma recently discussed bilateral cooperation and trade relations between the state and Israel and Iceland with the Ambassadors of the two countries to India.

Sangma had met Iceland’s Ambassador Guðmundur Árni Stefánsson in New Delhi to discuss ties with the country.

The Ambassador of Israel, Ron Malka, also called on the chief minister in Delhi and they discussed bilateral cooperation in agriculture, apiculture and entrepreneurship besides Green Technology solutions for energy-efficient storage and transportation of organic fruits from the state.