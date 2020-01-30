HANM apprehends illegal migrants’ from Laban

SHILLONG: Following in the footsteps of Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC), the Hynniewtrep Achik National Movement (HANM) has apprehended a number of labourers from Laban alleging they were illegal migrants.

It may be mentioned that HYC and HANM are members of the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO).

In a statement issued here, the HANM said that the organisation has implemented its own ILP mechanism in Laban near the residence of local MLA Sanbor Shullai after they had come across outsiders who do not possess any valid documents on Thursday.

The HANM Laban stated that they were concerned over the growing numbers of illegal immigrants which threatens the minority indigenous community.