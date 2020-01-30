More coal surfaces, hunt on for owners

NGT’s ‘ban’ virtual misnomer

SHILLONG: The administration recently seized heaps of coal in West Khasi Hills that appear to have been illegally extracted.

Police said that P Nongphud, JE, PWD (Roads), following allegations of illegal coal mining, conducted a check at Maweit and adjoining areas of West Khasi Hills on January 23 along with other staff and police personnel,

On reaching Pyndengshallang, Dewlieh, the team detected the heaps of coal.

While the quantity of coal is being assessed the owners are yet to be identified. Police said that a case has been registered and efforts are on to identify the owners.

It may be mentioned that the NPP-led MDA government has been under attack by the Opposition for not doing much to check illegal extraction and transportation of coal in the state even after the ban by the National Green Tribunal.

Hundreds of trucks ferrying illegal coal have been seized in different parts of the state and the Meghalaya Lokayukta had to intervene in the matter following a complaint from a citizen and direct the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct an inquiry into the goings-on.

The situation has reached such a pass that the UDP, a partner in the MDA, had to even ask Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to strip Cabinet Minister James Sangma off the Home portfolio in view of the continuing violation of the NGT ban.