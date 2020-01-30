Sawkmie writes to HM on Mawlai bypass

SHILLONG: The Opposition chief whip, PT Sawkmie, has requested Home Minister James Sangma to make the road from Mawiong Rim to Mawkynroh-Umshing two-way for commuters’ convenience.

In a letter to Sangma on Wednesday, Sawkmie thanked the government for inaugurating the bypass road from Mawkynroh-Umshing to Mawiong Rim.

At the same time, he pointed out that the road is one-way and the “present arrangement has created a lot of inconveniences to the general public, especially those who are staying nearby the ‘no entry zone’ where they have to move the long way passing through Mawlai Petrol Pump up to Mawiong”.

“Therefore, I request you to kindly consider to allow/convert the bypass road to two-way road (up and down), so that it will solve the problem of the people,” he added